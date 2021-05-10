10th May 2021
Kiir reconstitutes parliament

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

President Salva Kiir listens to the national anthem at the TNLA in Juba, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jok Solomon

President Salva Kiir has issued republican decrees this evening, reconstituting the national parliament.

The orders are being announced on state TV SSBC.

This comes a day after the president dissolved both the Transitional National Legislative Assembly and the Council of states.

The move is in line with provisions of the revitalized peace agreement that stipulates reconstitution of the national legislature to include members of opposition parties signatories to the 2018 deal.

This story is being updated…please refresh the page for the latest information.

