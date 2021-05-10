You are here: Home | Breaking News | National News | News | Peace | Politics | Kiir reconstitutes parliament
President Salva Kiir has issued republican decrees this evening, reconstituting the national parliament.
The orders are being announced on state TV SSBC.
This comes a day after the president dissolved both the Transitional National Legislative Assembly and the Council of states.
The move is in line with provisions of the revitalized peace agreement that stipulates reconstitution of the national legislature to include members of opposition parties signatories to the 2018 deal.
This story is being updated…please refresh the page for the latest information.
