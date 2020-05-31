Police to enforce social distancing, mask wearing directives

The Inspector-General of Police has warned that the police may soon be compelled to enforce social distancing and mask-wearing directives if the public continues to ignore measures meant to control the spread of the coronavirus.

General Majak Akech said it has been observed that people continue to gather in groups, and conduct activities that have been banned by the Ministry of Health.

These include; congestion in public transport, taking tea together -with zero distance, playing football, hiking in groups, among others.

Early this month, the government lifted restrictions on travels, bars and some businesses.

But the President has insisted that social distancing and wearing of the mask should be upheld as measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

President Salva Kiir also warned people against congregating at tea places, avenues he says are used for politicking.

South Sudan has surpassed some countries in region with the number of confirmed cases, despite being the last to register its first COVID-19 patient in April.

Recently, the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar said ignorance by the public and their denial of the existence of the virus is hindering efforts to curb the spread.

The Inspector-General of Police now threatens to use the police to ensure people respect public health directives.

General Akech remarks follow his meeting with the President in Juba on Saturday.

He urged the public to observe social distancing, wearing masks and hand-washing directives.

General Akech reminded people to stay home and avoid crowded places.

South Sudan coronavirus cases are close to 1,000.

The country is now leading Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi, Ethiopia, and the Central African Republic in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

