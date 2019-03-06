6th March 2019
President Kiir apologises to Wau inhabitants

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 3 mins ago

President Salva Kiir speaking during peace celebration

President Salva Kiir has apologized to the people of Wau for the suffering the conflict has inflicted on them.

According to UN and aid groups, Wau is one of the states that have been hit hard by the 5-year conflict.

Tens of thousands of civilians – mostly the indigenous minority communities were displaced to UN camps where over 13,000 IDPs are still sheltering today.

“You people of Wau I want to apologize to you for all what happened in 2013 and 2016 ” Kiir said during a rally in Wau town on Tuesday.

President Kiir, the commander–In-chief of the organized forces said even if he has done nothing wrong, he sees himself mistaken.

“If this is SPLM that caused the confusion over power struggle and turned their guns on you, bringing this suffering, I see myself mistaken even if I have not done anything wrong.”

‘This is if my party is the one that brought suffering like this,” he added

Kiir’s peace tour commenced in Terekeka 8 days ago.

