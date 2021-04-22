Road attack leaves ex-minister’s wife dead

An attack on a passenger vehicle in Jonglei State has resulted in the death of the wife to the former minister of health, Dr. Riek Gai Kok.

Nyawich Lam, 43 years old, was reportedly killed by cattle raiders along the Gatdiang-Yuai road on Wednesday.

Two other people that were travelling with her were wounded.

Officials say eyewitness accounts indicated that armed men opened fire on the commercial vehicle carrying the ex-minister’s wife, killing her instantly.

“On their way to Ayod, they came under attack by bandits on Gadiang road, shooting the woman dead and badly injuring two men,” said Malual Gabriel, state minister of Peace Building.

He added that the unnamed wounded have been rushed to Bor hospital.

Ms Lam was a mother of six children.