Rumbek police officer accidentally shot and killed school girl in attempt to stop public car

Published: 1 hour ago

Counties of Lakes State

Police officer in Rumbek have accidently shot dead a school girl and injured another in an attempt to stop a lost driver in Lakes State over the weekend.

That is according to the state police spokesperson, Elijah Mabor Makuach.

The passenger car was supposedly headed for Juba from Aweil, Northern Bahr El Ghazal State.

But the driver made a wrong turn at Rumbek roundabout in Lakes and took the direction towards Unity State when the police attempted to stop it.

There were 17 passengers aboard.

Mabor said when the officer who used a police car could not catch up with the lost driver, he stopped by the road, cocked his gun and aimed at the car tires.

But the bullets strayed, hitting Akon Deng dead and injuring another.

“On Saturday, the vehicles coming from Northern Bahr El Ghazal to Juba got lost in Rumbek Roundabout and took a wrong turn following the road going to Unity State. The road going in that direction was not accessible at all,” Mabor said.

“The police followed them after a distance and the officer in command of that police car came out from the vehicle and stood by the roadside. People were trying to give him an indicator such that it could be stopped but he failed.

“He thought he could bypass that police vehicle, therefore the police officer immediately shot the bullets with the intention that to bust the tires but he could not make it.

“He shot three bullets and he shot a young girl in her kidney then another girl who is a sister to the victim. She was also shot and wounded and then the vehicle also.”

