29th October 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Sports   |   S Sudan drawn in group B of AFCON qualifiers

S Sudan drawn in group B of AFCON qualifiers

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

The national U-20 team pose for a group photo before battling Somalia during the CECAFA U-20 championship in Uganda in 2019 | Credit | SSFA

The South Sudan U-20 national football team have been drawn in pool B for the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) U-20 qualifiers, CECAFA region.

South Sudan lost to Sudan in 2019 championship hosted in Gulu and FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

South Sudan will this time round play alongside Burundi, Eritrea and Uganda.

Coach Simon James Yor has summoned over 50 players, who started preparation last weekend at Buluk technical center in Juba.

The team have played three friendly matches so far, winning all the three.

Hosts Tanzania are in group A with Rwanda, Somalia and Djibouti.

Group C has only three countries where Ethiopia lie with Kenya and Sudan.

Eleven countries in the region expressed interest in this championship that will be staged in Dar es Salaam in November 2020.

In 2019, Sudan beat South Sudan 1-0 in the last 8 stage played in Gulu.

Only one team that emerge as champion will qualify to represent the East and Central Africa zone (CECAFA) at next year’s AFCON U-20 tournament.

In another development, the national U-17 team have been drawn in group C alongside Eritrea and Rwanda.

The team is yet to be summoned by head coach Albino.

The AFCON U-20 Qualifiers will be hosted by Tanzania from 22 November to 6 December 2020.

Meanwhile, the AFCON U-17 Qualifiers will take place between 13 and 28 December 2020 in Rwanda.

 

CECAFA U20 Groups

Group A: Tanzania (Host), Rwanda, Somalia

Group B: Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan, Uganda

Group C: Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan

CECAFA U17 Groups

Group A: Rwanda (Host), Eritrea, South Sudan

Group B: Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya

Group C: Sudan, Djibouti, Tanzania

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Court condemns Babu to death 1

Court condemns Babu to death

Published Monday, October 26, 2020

Amb Nyang dies in a Nairobi banking hall 2

Amb Nyang dies in a Nairobi banking hall

Published Thursday, October 22, 2020

We have failed the country – VP Nyandeng 3

We have failed the country – VP Nyandeng

Published Saturday, October 24, 2020

Some gov’t employees to lose jobs over fake degrees 4

Some gov’t employees to lose jobs over fake degrees

Published Friday, October 23, 2020

Malakal chiefs battered over airport land issue 5

Malakal chiefs battered over airport land issue

Published Friday, October 23, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S Sudan drawn in group B of AFCON qualifiers

Published 1 min ago

Uganda army kills 2 S. Sudanese soldiers at contested border

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudanese crowned Miss Universe Canada 2020

Published 22 hours ago

Juba applauds US for removing Sudan from terror list

Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Magwi MP refutes reported cattle keeper-farmer peace deal

Published Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Jonglei fistula patients ‘suffer stigma’

Published Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th October 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.