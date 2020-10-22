22nd October 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | World News   |   Same-sex couples should get married – Pope

Same-sex couples should get married – Pope

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 12 hours ago

Pope Francis gives the thumbs up sign to journalists during a press conference | File photo

Pope Francis says he thinks same-sex couples should be allowed to get married, the BBC has reported.

He made the comments, which observers say are his clearest remarks yet on gay relationships, in a documentary.

In the film, which premiered on Wednesday, the Catholic Church leader states that “Homosexual people have a right to be in a family.”

“They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or made miserable over it,” Pope Francis stresses.

The current Catholic doctrine describes gay relationships as “deviant behavior”.

In 2003, the Vatican’s doctrinal body, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said “respect for homosexual persons cannot lead in any way to approval of homosexual behavior or to legal recognition of homosexual unions”.

“What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered,” he adds.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t recommends all transactions be done in SSP 1

Gov’t recommends all transactions be done in SSP

Published Saturday, October 17, 2020

Journalist detained for covering student protests in Juba 2

Journalist detained for covering student protests in Juba

Published Saturday, October 17, 2020

Politicians urged to leave financial institutions alone 3

Politicians urged to leave financial institutions alone

Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Peace parties urged to shun defections 4

Peace parties urged to shun defections

Published Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Same-sex couples should get married – Pope 5

Same-sex couples should get married – Pope

Published 12 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Amb Nyang dies in a Nairobi banking hall

Published 1 hour ago

Juba court convicts three forgers

Published 3 hours ago

Why transit goods are stranded at Nimule border

Published 4 hours ago

Makuei asks citizens to help gov’t fix economy

Published 7 hours ago

Same-sex couples should get married – Pope

Published 12 hours ago

South Sudan records 15 polio cases

Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd October 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.