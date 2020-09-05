5th September 2020
Severe flooding devastates Mayendit, Guit, and Mayom Counties

Severe flooding devastates Mayendit, Guit, and Mayom Counties

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 4 hours ago

A mother uses a makeshift canoe to take her children to safety in Panyinjiar, Unity State in August 2020 | Credit | Courtesy

Severe flooding has reportedly caused temporary displacement and disruption in livelihoods and service provision to more than 608 households in Unity State.

A new report published on 4 September, by the International Organization for Migration reveals that those affected are mainly in Mayendit, Guit, and Mayom Counties between 30 July and 14 August 2020.

More than 4,702 individuals have been displaced.

The organization notes that restricted accessibility and logistical constraints have limited field assessments in certain areas and made data verification are a challenge.

Infographic: Unity State Event Tracking Report

IOM added that it is still working with partners to verify the number of affected individuals in flooded areas, to complement ongoing inter-agency rapid needs assessments.

Rains have intensified over the past weeks, causing flooding, destruction of infrastructure, houses and livelihoods, and leading to displacement.

Last week, a member of parliament said that at least 80,000 people affected by floods in Panyinjiar County of Unity State

Torrential rains across the country have also caused havoc in several parts of the country including Jonglei, Lakes, parts of Central and Western Equatoria states.

5th September 2020

