1st October 2020
South Sudan COVID-19 death toll at 50 cases

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

COVID-19 Emergency number

The Ministry of Health has confirmed one new death related to the coronavirus, raising South Sudan’s death tally to 50.

This is after the Public Health Laboratory said the coronavirus cases in the country reached 2,705.

According to a statement seen by Eye Radio, so far 28,953 tests have been conducted since the virus was first confirmed in the country in April.

In the last 24 hours, there were no new confirmed positive cases from the 266 samples tested at the Public Health Laboratory.

The Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Laku says they are tracing 103 contacts of the confirmed cases.

2,553 people have so far recovered from the virus in South Sudan.

The number of Coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 34 million cases with over 23 million recoveries and over one million deaths.

The public is advised to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as the number of cases continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

