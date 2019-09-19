19th September 2019
Students deprived of lectures after addressing media

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 9 hours ago

Upper Nile University-Malakal branch. (Courtesy/Gurtong)

Students of public health at the Upper Nile University say the administration has deprived them of lectures in retaliation for speaking to Eye Radio about their grievances recently.

On Monday this week, they told Eye Radio that the public university administration added extra year to the four-year degree course without clear reasons.

This, they complained, put them in a critical situation, given the biting economic crisis.

Besides, the school does not have qualified lecturers to take them through practical.

However, according to some students who spoke to Eye Radio on condition of anonymity this morning, their media approach angered the university administration.

They say since they expressed their views to Eye Radio, they have not seen any lecturer.

The reiterated their call to the ministry of higher education to intervene.

Buy when Eye Radio contacted Minister Oral Yien, he asked the students to address their concerns to the University Council, a body students say doesn’t exist in their university.

“There is a complete structure now in the structure of universities. Before the university brings anything to the attention of the Ministry of higher education, it should be tackled before the university council and it is the chair of the university council that will bring it to as the ministry of higher education and the undersecretary of the secretary general of the national council for higher education and the chair who is the minister will have that on that table.”

