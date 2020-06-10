10th June 2020
Taban considers expansion of Juba-Rumbek highway

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Parts of the road washed away by floods on May 23, 2020

The Vice President for Infrastructure Cluster, Taban Deng Gai has suggested the expansion of the width of the Juba-Rumbek highway from 12 to 40 meters.

The government recently suspended the construction of the 391-Kilometer highway due to mismanagement involving the Office of the President.

Last month, heavy rains and floods washed away tarmac on some road sections that have been tarred, which led to the sacking of the minister of presidential affairs, Mayiik Ayii.

Vice President Taban Deng says he will discuss with the technical team at the Ministry of Roads and the presidency on the expansion of the dual road carriage.

“I urge the technical people in the ministry to do good work in this review so that we deliver a quality road,” Taban said during an inspection visit to the construction site.

“I have observed also with the width of the road, it is a single carriageway we shall discuss also with the technical people and the President whether we make this a double carriageway or we continue with the single way because the contractor has no problem. If it means we increase the size of the road, it means we double the payment. If we are ready to do that then we shall do that.”

Last year, the Shandong High-speed company conducted a feasibility study, environmental and social impact assessment, and developed a preliminary design before embarking on the construction of the highway.

“Now that China is bringing us a very highly developed technology, we should have a quality road which is far better than what is somewhere else,” the Vice president added.

