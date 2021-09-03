3rd September 2021
Teenager kills half-brother in Aweil

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

FILE: Aerial view of Aweil town Credit|Wikipedia

A teenager has reportedly killed his half-brother over 400 Pounds in Northern Bahr el Ghazel State.

Bol Dut, 17, beat his little brother Yel to death after he demanded a refund, according to the state police spokesperson, Capt. Guot Akol.

The incident occurred in Aweil town on Thursday.

Yel, 16, had lent his brother Bol the money days earlier, Capt. Guot said. But when he asked for it, a quarrel ensued – resulting in the fistfight.

He stated that the brothers “from one father and different mothers” quarreled over the matter.

“Yel later died from injuries at around 1 pm at Aweil State Hospital and Bol is in police custody,” Capt. Guot told Eye Radio on Friday.

Bol and Yel are children of the former deputy governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, Madut Dut Dut Yel.

3rd September 2021

