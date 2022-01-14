Three SSPDF soldiers accused of banditry arrested in Yambio

This is according to Major General Albino Yoth, the Police Commissioner in Yambio.

He says the three SSPDF soldiers have been accused of looting traders’ properties and church facilities in the area.

Major General Albino pointed out that the items are estimated to be worth USD 19,000.

He says the looting took place along Rii-Menzi-Yambio road and Ringasi of Nzara County in Western Equatoria state.

Major General Albino says the suspects have been identified as Abdu Khalil 25, Joseph Luka 28 and Morris Juma and all of them deployed at the army base in Yambio.

“All the accused have been arrested after they looted white people’s houses in Rii-Menzi. They are Abdu Khalil, 25-year-old, and Joseph Luka, 28-year-old. The two have looted Rii-Menzi. They are SSPDF soldiers,” Gen. Albino said.

“The looting happened on 29 October 2021 in the house of Catholic nuns who are helping us in this country.

“On 7 January, a SSPDF soldier called Morris Juma, looted civilians at gun point, raped a woman in Ringasi area, shot at Boda-Boda guy, and took his motorcycle.”

Major General Albino Yoth says the suspected criminals have confessed to the crimes after interrogation by authorities.

One of the officers who was apprehended testified to have committed the crimes but said he was forced due to his squalid conditions.

“What forced me to commit this crime is my living condition so when I came this guy told me to go with him to loot because he has two guns and we went to the area,” one of the suspects said.

“He is the one who stopped those people and I went there to co-partner him because he was searching for a crime partner.”

Many areas in the Western Equatoria region have been experiencing insecurities since violence broke out in Tambura County in June last year.