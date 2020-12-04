Travelers to pay for Covid-19 tests

Dozens of people were stranded this morning as the Public Health Laboratory announced it will no longer carry free COVID-19 tests for travelers.

Those affected are mostly travelers trying to obtain Covid-19 certificates.

One traveler who spoke Eye Radio on condition of anonymity said they found the center closed this morning and have been referred to a near-by private clinic to access the service.

There, locals are charged seventy-five US dollars, while foreign nationals are charged one hundred US dollars.

Testing for the virus had been free for South Sudanese travelers.

“They are no longer testing in the usual place. They have moved it that side of the Al-cardinal Kidney Hospital. If you go there, the demand for 75 dollars to take your sample,” one traveler said.



“On Thursday it was for free and today those whose samples were taken were asked to pay. Those who registered yesterday are still waiting thinking these people would change their mind.”

The unnamed private clinic opened yesterday is situated adjacent to the Al-Cardinal Kidney Hospital.

When contacted on the matter, the Operations Manager of the COVID-19 Emergency Center, Dr. Angelo Goup confirms the opening of a not-for-free private clinic, saying it is for travelers only.

“The testing has been privatized – there is a private clinic that was opened yesterday by the Vice President for service cluster, the head of the high-level task force. The clinic is working and all the travelers are supposed to go to that clinic for testing,” Dr. Angelo explained.

Dr. Angelo says the Public Health Laboratory will only be handing COVID-19 alerts cases, do follow-up on contacts and death cases related to the virus.

Asked about what prompted the decision, Dr. Angelo says he has been instructed by the undersecretary in the ministry of health to implement those changes.

“From a technical point of view for sure it is a concern, but at the moment even us at the technical level, we do not have enough information,” he said.

“We got instructions from the leadership and we are just implementing because I was instructed by my boss-the undersecretary in the ministry of health.”

Health Undersecretary — Dr. Mayen Machut Acheck is yet to comment on the matter.

