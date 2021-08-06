Two more die of snake bites in Mayendit floods

Two more people have reportedly died from snake bites after floods submerged several homes in Mayendit County of Unity State.

This brings the total number of people killed by venomous snakes to five, after two people out of 17 cases of snake bites were fatal last week in Mayendit area.

Commissioner of Mayendit County, Gatluak Nyang Hoth told Eye Radio that the latest death was recorded on Thursday.

“As of yesterday, there were 2 cases of people who died after being bitten by poisonous snakes,” Gatluak Nyang told Eye Radio on Friday.



Over the past weeks, torrential rainfalls have resulted in unprecedented levels of flash floods in the area, forcing poisonous snakes to float into people’s homes.

Commissioner Nyang says apart from the destruction of livelihoods, incidents of snake bites remain their greatest concern.

“Over the last five days, we received reports that 3,201 people have been displaced to the higher grounds in the County. We have so far lost 31 heads of cattle and 5 goats. So, this is the situation we are in -in Mayendit County.”

At least 23 people have so far been bitten by snakes in Mayendit.

Commissioner Gatluak Nyang added that at least 90 percent of the land in Mayendit is covered in floodwater.

He appealed for humanitarian assistance.

Annually, torrential rains caused havoc in several parts of the country including Jonglei, Lakes, parts of Central and Western Equatoria states.

