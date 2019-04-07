7th April 2019
Two teens raped in Gbudue

Two teens raped in Gbudue

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 13 hours ago

Aerial view of a similar village near Yambio

Two teens have been allegedly raped in two separate incidents in Gbudue State, according to state minister of information, Hussein Enoka

He said on Thursday, a boy of about 11 years was raped while on his way home from school.

“The boy said, he can identify the man [rapist] because he wore uniform of the organized forces,” Mr Enoka said.

Similarly yesterday, a girl of about the same age was also raped while returning from school.

“On 5th April a girl of 11 years was also raped along Pazuo road,” he said

The two incidents occurred between the areas of Ikpiro and Pazua in Yambio town.
The state security organs are searching for the suspects to apprehend them.

“The security organs are looking here and there to find the persons, but they [victims] said, if they see them they will identify them.” Enoak said.

7th April 2019

