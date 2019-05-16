16th May 2019
UN FAO staff resume work after a short-lived strike

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 2 mins ago

FAO national staff staging a protest at the Juba's main office on May 15, 2019. PHOTO: Kelly Abale/Eye Radio

National staff of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization have resumed work shortly after staging a strike over lack of hardship allowance.

Yesterday, the staff refused to report to their duty station citing discriminatory pay of Risk Allowance by FAO.

They said several UN agencies pay all their workers allowances, but FAO reportedly pays the field hardship allowance to only foreign nationals.

But after meeting with FAO’s Country Director, they agreed to resume work the same day.

Gama Joseph, the chairman of the national staff union said FAO promised to look into their grievances.

“The Director is very clear in his message; he said he is going to take up the issue with headquarters, and especially the HR is going to forward all this information, and then he will get clarifications from them, then give us feedback within one week,” he said.

The national staff also demanded a change of their contracts from Personal Service Contacts to Permanent Contracts.

“Our aim was just to walk out and to protest about the silence of FAO headquarters towards our concerns. Our walkout was to tell them we are serious about our concerns,” Mr.Gama said.

All the national staffs in Juba and the field offices are said to have resumed work.

