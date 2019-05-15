16th May 2019
UN-FAO staff stage nation-wide sit down strike

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 day ago

UN-FAO staging a sit down strike in Juba. PHOTO: Kelly Abale/Eye Radio

Staff of the Food and Agriculture Organization have staged a nationwide sit down strike, demanding risk allowance or what they call danger pay.

Risk Allowance is an amount of money given to employees engaged in dangerous duties or whose work will have harmful effect on health over a period of time.

The striking staff alleged that FAO is the only UN agency which does not offer danger pay to its national staff in the country.

The staff also claim that they need their contracts to be changed from personal service contacts to permanent contracts.

They told Eye Radio this morning that until their demand is met, they will not resume work.

The UN-FAO is yet to comment on the strike.

