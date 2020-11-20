20th November 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   WHO boss denies taking sides in the Ethiopian civil war

WHO boss denies taking sides in the Ethiopian civil war

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 3 hours ago

File Photo: Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, World Health Organization - Courtesy

The head of the World Health Organization has denied taking sides in the ongoing civil war in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

Ethiopia’s army chief, Gen. Birhanu Jula on Thursday accused Dr. Tedros of lobbying neighboring countries to support the Tigray regional government.

The army chief did not provide any evidence to support his claims.

After Ethiopia’s accusation, Tedros tweeted this statement @DrTedros:

My heart breaks for my home, Ethiopia, and I call on all parties to work for peace and to ensure the safety of civilians and access to health and humanitarian assistance to those in need.

I am deeply saddened about reports of casualties and large numbers of people being displaced and seeking refuge in neighboring countries. In the midst of a global pandemic, I am further concerned about the impact on health.

As a child, I have seen the destructive nature of war. I recall vividly the fighting and the terrible human toll. As an adult, I have used that first-hand experience to always work for peace, to bring warring parties together, and to start the dialogue to broker peace.

History looks favorably on those that manage to reach across, bridge division, and moves from war to peace. I join the United Nations Secretary­ General in calling for ”immediate measures to de-escalate tensions and ensure a peaceful resolution to the dispute.”

There have been reports suggesting I am taking sides in this situation. This is not true and I want to say that I am on only one side and that is the side of peace.

The whole world needs peace for health and health for peace.

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 13:00:00

Peace of Her Mind

Listen Live
Popular Stories
IGAD pushes for ‘release’ of Dr Machar 1

IGAD pushes for ‘release’ of Dr Machar

Published Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Wife beats husband to death in Yambio 2

Wife beats husband to death in Yambio

Published Friday, November 13, 2020

Dr Machar is free – Makuei 3

Dr Machar is free – Makuei

Published Thursday, November 19, 2020

National dialogue endorses federalism, establishment of more states 4

National dialogue endorses federalism, establishment of more states

Published Monday, November 16, 2020

Armed residents and bandits exchange gunfire in Juba 5

Armed residents and bandits exchange gunfire in Juba

Published Monday, November 16, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Slow implementation of security arrangements frustrates SSOA representative

Published 3 mins ago

Child ‘hustlers’ feed families from sale of empty bottles

Published 2 hours ago

WHO boss denies taking sides in the Ethiopian civil war

Published 3 hours ago

IDPs refuse to be ‘handed over to the same police that displaced them’

Published 22 hours ago

Ethiopia accuses WHO boss of backing Tigray rebels

Published 22 hours ago

Measles kills two more children in Pibor

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th November 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.