Women urged to report cases of sexual harassments at work places

As the world marks the international women’s day, some feminists are calling on women and girls to report cases of sexual harassments and exploitations at work places.



They also called for respect for women’s rights, gender parity and women empowerment for equitable and inclusive societies in the country.

Sexual harassment is defined as unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature.

Media reports suggest that young women in South Sudan are facing sexual harassment at places of work as they strive to build their careers.

Due to this, some leave their jobs.

Sexual harassment is prohibited under the Penal Code.

In accordance to it, whoever uses his or her position of authority or advantage to offer a benefit in exchange for sexual favors; intimidate another person or threaten retaliation if such person refuses to engage in any type of sexual relations; and engage in any unwanted physical contact of a sexual nature with respect to another person, including, but not limited to inappropriate touching, commits the offence of sexual harassment.

Whoever intentionally engages in sexual harassment commits an offence, and once convicted, is liable to imprisonment up to three years, or fine or both.

While sexual exploitation is any actual or attempted abuse of a position of vulnerability, differential power or trust for sexual purposes.

All forms of sexual exploitation and abuse are a violation of human rights.

Doruba Judith is the grants and procurement specialist at the ‘Sheja Salam’ or promote peace project, which focuses on gender and youth activities.

She is calling on women and girls to report to the concerned offices any cases of sexual harassment and exploitations at work places.

She was speaking at a discussion on international women’s day on the Dawn show today.

“If there are any biases at workplace, please report them. For example issues around exploitation, harassment by powerful managers, it is important to report them to the right channels that exist at the workplace.” Judith said.

Betty Modi is the Monitoring and Evaluation specialist at the Chemonics International.

She calls for women empowerment for an equitable and inclusive society.

“The South Sudanese women are some of the strongest and most resilient people I have actually seen. Their contributions to their families, communities and workplaces are very important and significant in ways that are sometimes not always visible to society,” Modi said.

“It is one thing to recognize and appreciate them through the international women’s day. But next steps are empowering these women to recognize their own worth and demand the discussions that lead to actionable change for a diverse, equitable and an inclusive world.”

According to the 2011 Transitional Constitution, as amended, women shall be accorded full and equal dignity of the person with men.

Kepa Dima is the deputy Chief of Party of the resilience through agriculture in South Sudan – a USAID implementing partner.

He called for respect for laws that protect the rights of women.

“The constitution is very clear in terms of equality between the both genders, men and women. South Sudan is one of the countries that have signed to the convention on elimination of all forms of discrimination against women,” Dima said

“We as a country, we as a community, must live up to the task of promoting equality in this country and that will make this country a great country to live in.”

This year’s international women’s day is under the theme: “Break the bias, imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.”

