U.S. Ambassador to UN expresses concerns over security situation in S. Sudan

The United States Ambassador to the UN has expressed concerns over ‘volatile security’ situation in South Sudan.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the utterance at the UN Security Council briefing on South Sudan in New York, yesterday.

The Council deliberated on the recent reports of human rights abuses in Tombura County as well as the escalating inter-ethnic violence across the country.

A recent UNMISS report has documented the killing of 440 civilians, abduction, rapes and the displacement of an estimated 80,000 people in Tombura County of Western Equatoria State.

Media reports have also indicated a rising communal violence in 2022, with about 200 civilians killed in two months alone.

Last month, UNMISS reported that the fighting in Mirmir of Unity State has spilled over to the surrounding villages and resulted in the killing, looting as well as the forced displacement of civilians.

In her remarks at the Council meeting, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield says the US condemns the acts of violence and impunity in South Sudan.

“The United States remains deeply concerned about the volatile security situation throughout the country. Fighting between numerous actors has led to horrific allegations of human rights abuses including the killing of civilians, rapes, burning and destruction of villages and the looting of humanitarian supplies,” Ambassador Greenfield said.

“We strongly condemn these atrocious acts of violence and the impunity in which they are taking place.

We urgently call on local, state and national leaders to immediately intervene and hold accountable the perpetrators of human rights abuses regardless of affiliations. This council has to take these kinds of reports seriously.

“We can’t stay silent and the region can’t stay silent. The government of South Sudan must investigate and prosecute all those responsible for the crimes committed including and especially those in position of command and authority.”

Meanwhile, the UN’s head of mission in South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom told the council that the slow-moving implementation pace has brought about a feeling of frustration and disappointment amongst the people of South Sudan.

Mr. Haysom warned that national frustration is most evident in the high numbers of marginalized young people who have joined tribal militias, further worsening the country’s undercurrent of violence as a means of settling disputes.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Women urged to report cases of sexual harassments at work places Previous Post