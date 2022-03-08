8th March 2022
VP Nyandeng urges women to empower themselves financially

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 4 hours ago

Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, also head of the Gender and Youth Cluster during SPLA Day celebration at Bilpam in May 22, 2019 - credit | Eye Radio | Jakino Francis

The Vice President for Gender and Youth cluster has called on women to empower themselves financially.

This, Rebecca Nyandeng, says will give more opportunity to the women to be heard and participate in national and family affairs collectively with the men.

Nyandeng says for women to be able to compete with men across all spheres, liberating themselves financially will give them a stronger voice in the public.

Even though a number of women are educated, Rebecca believes lack of financial independence still hinders women from getting equal opportunities as men.

She wants young girls to be supported and educated so they know how important the International women’s day is to them.

Rebecca Nyandeng was giving her speech this morning ahead of International women’s day.

“We have women that are educated that can be able compete with men, but we are still being denied the opportunity. But when I studied it, I saw that it’s because we are not financially strong,” VP Nyandeng said.

“We need to see this year as a year of empowering ourselves financially so that we support men in bringing up the families together with them, so that we can put our hands together.

“We need to support and educate our girls so that they know how important this day belongs to them.”

The international women’s day this year is being marked under the theme: ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’.

The International Women’s Day sees a number of missions to help forge a gender equal world, by celebrating women’s achievements and increasing visibility, while calling out inequality, as key.

