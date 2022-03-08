Abyei FM radio shutdown due to conflict in the area

The management of Abyei FM has shut down the community radio following a series of attacks in the administrative area over the weekend.



Karbino Dut Aguek, Executive Director and Program Manager of Abyei FM told Eye Radio that a renewed communal fighting broke out in the Agok area of Abyei on Saturday.

Dut said the skirmishes took place in various locations and also close to Agok town.

On Sunday, authorities in Abyei reported another attack by suspected Sudanese Misseriya tribesmen which left more than 20 people dead and four other wounded.

According to Dut, the growing insecurity forced the management to halt broadcasting and evacuate the staff for their safety.

They have also moved out some essential equipment for the radio.

“In Agok, the conflict started on 10th February last month and it continued but the radio was still operating, and the thing got worse last week on Saturday when the fighting came close to the town. We decided to put the radio off air for the safety of its staff and also the equipment,” Dut told Eye Radio.

“We don’t want to lose anyone, so we evacuated the team to Abyei town and we took some essential equipment to Abyei town.”

Dut said the shutdown of the radio will affect the communities there.

“This is very unfortunate because the radio was helping even the two communities to understand the level of connection and intermarriages and also the connection between each other,” Dut said.

“We were talking to the authorities to give us the measures they are taking to address the situation and also to address the humanitarian crisis people are facing.

“Now, this is going to be difficult for the authorities to communicate and for people to get information about what is happening around them.”

