Yambio awaits mobile court to try ‘murderous’ wife

Authorities in Western Equatoria State say they are still waiting for a mobile court from Juba to try a woman who recently killed her husband in Yambio County.

“Till now, we don’t have a judge in the state, we sometimes depend on mobile courts that left the state two months ago,” Brigadier Hussein Girris, the deputy police commissioner in Yambio County told Eye Radio on Friday.

Police told Eye Radio that a mobile court visits the state after three to four months due to the lack of judges in the state.

“They (mobile court) may come back after three or four months. But the governor is trying to come with a judge when he goes to Juba next week because we have many cases here in Yambio which needed a judge to solve them,” Girris said.

The 51-year-old man identified as Serezio Zaume was beaten to death by his wife Eunice Yatoma, in Gangura Payam on November 12.

According to preliminary reports, the deceased and the accused were both under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, Zaume was hit with a stick several times on the head before he collapsed and died.