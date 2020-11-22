22nd November 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Yambio awaits mobile court to try ‘murderous’ wife

Yambio awaits mobile court to try ‘murderous’ wife

Author: Joakino Francis, Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

Yatoma Eunice, 41, as seen behind bars at the police station in Western Equatoria state. |Courtesy

Authorities in Western Equatoria State say they are still waiting for a mobile court from Juba to try a woman who recently killed her husband in Yambio County.

“Till now, we don’t have a judge in the state, we sometimes depend on mobile courts that left the state two months ago,” Brigadier Hussein Girris, the deputy police commissioner in Yambio County told Eye Radio on Friday.

Police told Eye Radio that a mobile court visits the state after three to four months due to the lack of judges in the state.

“They (mobile court) may come back after three or four months. But the governor is trying to come with a judge when he goes to Juba next week because we have many cases here in Yambio which needed a judge to solve them,” Girris said.

The 51-year-old man identified as Serezio Zaume was beaten to death by his wife Eunice Yatoma, in Gangura Payam on November 12.

According to preliminary reports, the deceased and the accused were both under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, Zaume was hit with a stick several times on the head before he collapsed and died.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
IGAD pushes for ‘release’ of Dr Machar 1

IGAD pushes for ‘release’ of Dr Machar

Published Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Dr Machar is free – Makuei 2

Dr Machar is free – Makuei

Published Thursday, November 19, 2020

Machar to bear consequences of imposing Olony – Kiir 3

Machar to bear consequences of imposing Olony – Kiir

Published Friday, November 20, 2020

National dialogue endorses federalism, establishment of more states 4

National dialogue endorses federalism, establishment of more states

Published Monday, November 16, 2020

Armed residents and bandits exchange gunfire in Juba 5

Armed residents and bandits exchange gunfire in Juba

Published Monday, November 16, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rejects talks

Published 6 hours ago

Yambio awaits mobile court to try ‘murderous’ wife

Published 8 hours ago

‘We’re not going back to war,’ Kiir says of lugging peace deal

Published 11 hours ago

S.Sudan, Uganda army chiefs discuss recent border clashes

Published 13 hours ago

Machar to bear consequences of imposing Olony – Kiir

Published Friday, November 20, 2020

S Sudanese children demand a clean and green environment

Published Friday, November 20, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd November 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.