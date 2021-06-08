Yambio gets Coronavirus vaccines

The government, with the support of international aid organizations, have dispatched coronavirus vaccines to Yambio in Western Equatoria State.

Last week, the World Food Program, using its humanitarian flights, commenced delivering doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to 23 locations across the country.

So far, the doses have been sent from Juba to Yei, Pochalla, Wau, Aweil, and Kuajok.

This week, the vaccines from the World Health Organization and the UNICEF were also delivered to Malakal, Bor, and Yambio.

The Governor of Western Equatoria state, Alfred Futuyo, acknowledged the arrival of the vaccines in Yambio.

“The vaccines that have arrived will help against the virus that has destroyed our lives,” the governor stated.

He encouraged the residents to get vaccinated to help fight the disease in order to “resume normal lives” and “our schools can fully reopen”.

In Juba, the coronavirus vaccination centers have increased to seven.

Health workers and other prioritized groups including those aged 18 years can receive the jabs in Kator, Munuki, Jebel, Nyakuron, Malakia, Gurei, and Kimu Public Healthcare centers.

This is in addition to Juba Teaching Hospital and the Police Hospital.

The Ministry of Health recently said the country is left with 52,000 doses of vaccines that it hopes to use before the expiration date on July 18.

