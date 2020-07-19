19th July 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Igga kneels, urging Jonglei elders to persuade youth for peace20 refugees arrested for violence in UgandaOn Mandela Day, S.Sudanese youth urged to emulate peace iconWHO records highest single-day global Covid-19 casesIGAD endorses new interim chairperson for S.Sudan’s peace body

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   20 refugees arrested for violence in Uganda

20 refugees arrested for violence in Uganda

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 8 hours ago

Leaders inspect a house that was burnt during a past violence in Palorinya, Obongi District | Credit | Felix Warom Okello

At least 20 suspects have been detained in connection with last week’s clashes between South Sudanese refugees in Obongi District of northern Uganda.

Last week, an ethnic fight instigated by alleged stolen maize from a nearby farm left many injured and hundreds of houses burned down in Palorinya refugee settlement.

According to refugee officials there, a boy was reportedly punished by a farmer after he took the silk and shell of the maize plant.

The family allegedly retaliated by beating up the farmer, resulting in the clashes between two groups.

The officer-in-charge of the refugee desk, Titus Jogo says 20 suspects involved in the conflict were arrested by Ugandan authorities.

“We have 20 suspects in the police cell, the police are investigating them while screening those who have not enough evidence against them are being released while those who are doubted are still behind bars,” he told Eye Radio on Sunday.

“I think by tomorrow (Monday) they will be taken to the court of law.”

A similar incident happened in December 2019, when four people were killed and 16 others wounded in Uganda’s Adjumani District.

Total Page Visits: 356 - Today Page Visits: 356

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Taxes are being diverted – Kiir 1

Taxes are being diverted – Kiir

Published Monday, July 13, 2020

Armed men kill traffic cop in Juba 2

Armed men kill traffic cop in Juba

Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Gunmen shoot dead Dr Lam’s brother in Malakal 3

Gunmen shoot dead Dr Lam’s brother in Malakal

Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Kiir appoints Jonglei governor, 2 new national ministers 4

Kiir appoints Jonglei governor, 2 new national ministers

Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Sherikat incident: committee submits findings to Kiir 5

Sherikat incident: committee submits findings to Kiir

Published Friday, July 17, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Igga kneels, urging Jonglei elders to persuade youth for peace

Published 3 hours ago

20 refugees arrested for violence in Uganda

Published 8 hours ago

On Mandela Day, S.Sudanese youth urged to emulate peace icon

Published 10 hours ago

WHO records highest single-day global Covid-19 cases

Published 13 hours ago

IGAD endorses new interim chairperson for S.Sudan’s peace body

Published Saturday, July 18, 2020

Sudan protesters reject anti-Islamist reforms

Published Saturday, July 18, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th July 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.