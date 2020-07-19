20 refugees arrested for violence in Uganda

At least 20 suspects have been detained in connection with last week’s clashes between South Sudanese refugees in Obongi District of northern Uganda.

Last week, an ethnic fight instigated by alleged stolen maize from a nearby farm left many injured and hundreds of houses burned down in Palorinya refugee settlement.

According to refugee officials there, a boy was reportedly punished by a farmer after he took the silk and shell of the maize plant.

The family allegedly retaliated by beating up the farmer, resulting in the clashes between two groups.

The officer-in-charge of the refugee desk, Titus Jogo says 20 suspects involved in the conflict were arrested by Ugandan authorities.

“We have 20 suspects in the police cell, the police are investigating them while screening those who have not enough evidence against them are being released while those who are doubted are still behind bars,” he told Eye Radio on Sunday.

“I think by tomorrow (Monday) they will be taken to the court of law.”

A similar incident happened in December 2019, when four people were killed and 16 others wounded in Uganda’s Adjumani District.

