9 administrators arrested over Awolich payam dispute in Aweil

At the weekend, five administrators of Aweil Center and four from Aweil Municipality clashed after disagreeing over the control of Awolich payam.

That’s according to the state police spokesman, Captain Guot Akol Guot,

The disputed area is about 7 miles from Aweil town.

But both sides claimed ownership of the area and were causing public disorder which provoked the police to arrest them.

Captain Guot Akol Guot identified the arrest officials as James Giir Dut, James Grang Wol, Mauon Grang Akot, Peter Deng Tong, Deng Deng Aror, William Atak, Dut Lual Bak, and Chol Garang.

Captain Akol narrated what happened to Eye Radio this morning.

“We are mandated to enforce the law and public order, we went to the place and we managed to apprehend a total of nine people from both sides. They are now in custody, their cases file has been transferred to the court,” Capt. Akol told Eye Radio.

“According to both sides, it seems that they are having conflict over Municipality and Aweil Center County because Aweilich is claimed by both sides to belong to Municipality and the other is claiming it belongs to Aweil Center.”