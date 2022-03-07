8th March 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   9 administrators arrested over Awolich payam dispute in Aweil

9 administrators arrested over Awolich payam dispute in Aweil

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 17 hours ago

Captain Guot Guot Akol, the state Police spokesperson - credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio | January 27, 2022

Police in Aweil town of North Bahr-el-Ghazal have arrested some state officials over wrangles to administer a locality in the area.

At the weekend, five administrators of Aweil Center and four from Aweil Municipality clashed after disagreeing over the control of Awolich payam.

That’s according to the state police spokesman, Captain Guot Akol Guot,

The disputed area is about 7 miles from Aweil town.

But both sides claimed ownership of the area and were causing public disorder which provoked the police to arrest them.

Captain Guot Akol Guot identified the arrest officials as James Giir Dut, James Grang Wol, Mauon Grang Akot, Peter Deng Tong, Deng Deng Aror, William Atak, Dut Lual Bak, and Chol Garang.

Captain Akol narrated what happened to Eye Radio this morning.

“We are mandated to enforce the law and public order, we went to the place and we managed to apprehend a total of nine people from both sides. They are now in custody, their cases file has been transferred to the court,” Capt. Akol told Eye Radio.

“According to both sides, it seems that they are having conflict over Municipality and Aweil Center County because Aweilich is claimed by both sides to belong to Municipality and the other is claiming it belongs to Aweil Center.”

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 11:00:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Eye Radio’s editor abducted, drugged, dumped in Lologo area in Juba 1

Eye Radio’s editor abducted, drugged, dumped in Lologo area in Juba

Published Thursday, March 3, 2022

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s claims that Machar’s forces are all senior officers 2

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s claims that Machar’s forces are all senior officers

Published Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Museveni officially invites Machar to Kampala retreat, says FVP office 3

Museveni officially invites Machar to Kampala retreat, says FVP office

Published Tuesday, March 1, 2022

UN peacekeeper shot and wounded in Jonglei state 4

UN peacekeeper shot and wounded in Jonglei state

Published Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war: Juba stands with African group in UN Security Council, says Deng Dau 5

Russia-Ukraine war: Juba stands with African group in UN Security Council, says Deng Dau

Published Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Rumbek police officer accidentally shot and killed school girl in attempt to stop public car

Published 16 hours ago

VP Nyandeng criticizes ‘aged politicians’ over youth unemployment

Published 17 hours ago

9 administrators arrested over Awolich payam dispute in Aweil

Published 17 hours ago

At least 27 people killed in fresh attack in Abyei

Published 18 hours ago

Governor Cleto urges residents to desist from cutting of trees

Published 18 hours ago

0ver 60 S. Sudanese inmates working in Sudanese farms taken as PoW by Ethiopian army

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th March 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.