At least 27 people killed in fresh attack in Abyei

At least 27 people have been killed and four others wounded in a fresh attack on Abyei area by suspected Sudanese Misseriya, the spokesperson of Abyei administrative Area has said.



The spokesperson of Abyei administrative Area says the attack happened at around 3:30pm yesterday.

Ajak Deng says the assailants, who were heavily armed with others riding horses, attacked Mading-Thon and Kuol-Bol areas on the western side of the Abyei.

He says those killed during the attack are mainly elderly people.

Deng apparently describes the situation on the ground as terrible saying hundreds of civilians have been displaced as a result of the violence.

“Abyei is in a terrible situation since yesterday was the second attack, and it was two consecutive days, it happened on Saturday and then yesterday was the tragic one,” Deng told Eye Radio.

“Militia group from the suspected Misseriya attacked the western side of the Abyei at 3:30 and 27 people were killed and 4 people wounded.

“Most of them are elderly people and no children among them but this is elderly people and they are civilians in an incident that happened in western side of Abyei in the Mading-Thon and Kuol-Bol area.”

According to Deng, upon the attack, the United Nations Interim Force for Abyei or UNISFA responded – though not instantly to contain the situation.

He called on UNISFA to live up to its responsibilities and mandate to effectively protect the civilians there.

