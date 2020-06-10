Central Bank’s first deputy governor dies

The first deputy governor of the Bank of South Sudan, Maror Chier Rehan, has died after a short illness.

Chier, who was in his 70s, died in Nairobi last evening a few hours after he was airlifted to the Kenyan capital from Juba, according to the director of communication in the Bank of South Sudan, Majok Nicodemus.

“The first deputy of governor of Bank of South Sudan died in Nairobi yesterday (Tuesday) at 11 PM because of a short illness. The cause of death will come later in an official statement when the body arrives,” Nicodemus told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

Chier was appointed the first deputy governor of Central Bank on the 25th of March this year after he retired from the same institution some years back.

He had served as the manager of Bank of South Sudan’s regional branch in Wau, as well as the head of Charter One Bank in Juba before he was appointed as the first deputy governor this year.

Chier’s career as a banker spanned back to the 80s when he worked for the central bank in Aweil before he joined the SPLM.

