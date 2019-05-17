17th May 2019
Citizens feel secure in 2019 according to UNMISS survey

Author: Ayuen Panchol and Kafuki Gerald | Published: 7 hours ago

UNMISS Head David Shearer, speaking to Eye Radio during the re-opening of the TNLA on 14th May 2019

A survey conducted by UNMISS suggests that citizens feel secure in 2019 unlike previous years.

The opinion poll titled, “Perception Survey,” asked about 2,300 people in towns and villages across the country about their views on the security situation.

70 percent of those interviewed felt that the current security situation in South Sudan was either very or somewhat safe while 28 percent felt they were still not safe.

It also sought views on who is responsible for the security they have been enjoying.

Fifty-nine present of the respondents say the Government of South Sudan is responsible for their security.

Twenty-seven percent attribute their protection to the UN Mission in South Sudan.

And 8% say they are responsible for their individual security.

In a statement, UNMISS Head David Shearer said, the results are encouraging although more can be done.

Meanwhile, some observers have attributed the relative peace in the country to the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

