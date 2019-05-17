Hotel stops offering meals to peace delegates

A hotel in Juba says it has been instructed by the pre-transitional committee to stop offering meals to peace delegates.

Nearly 100 peace delegates are being hosted in Dembesh Hotel by the NPTC.

Some of them are representatives of the various opposition groups which inked the new peace deal last year.

In a memo, the hotel management informs the delegates they will no longer get meals as directed by the NPTC chairman – Tut Gatluak.

The letter partly reads, a “This memo is to inform you that effective on Friday, May the 17th, the hotel will not be providing you meals and related services at the expense of the NPTC.” End quote.

The hotel management did not give reasons for ending of the services.

However, members of the public and activists have been asking questions why the government is keeping delegates in hotels yet it claims it does not have money to implement the peace deal.

They also argued that majority of the delegates have houses in the capital, where they should move to.

Last week, the executive director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization – Edmund Yakani said the politicians have gone as far as sing public funds for even their relatives.

“We have been doing research, if you go to one hotel, you see one politician and around him, there are a number of bodyguards, relatives, friends, sons, and daughters of friends, all are eating against public expenditures. Can they quit these hotels?”

