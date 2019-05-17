17th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace | Uncategorized   |   Hotel stops offering meals to peace delegates

Hotel stops offering meals to peace delegates

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 4 hours ago

Dembesh hotel Juba |PHOTO| Dembesh hote website

A hotel in Juba says it has been instructed by the pre-transitional committee to stop offering meals to peace delegates.

Nearly 100 peace delegates are being hosted in Dembesh Hotel by the NPTC.

Some of them are representatives of the various opposition groups which inked the new peace deal last year.

In a memo, the hotel management informs the delegates they will no longer get meals as directed by the NPTC chairman – Tut Gatluak.

The letter partly reads, a “This memo is to inform you that effective on Friday, May the 17th, the hotel will not be providing you meals and related services at the expense of the NPTC.” End quote.

The hotel management did not give reasons for ending of the services.

However, members of the public and activists have been asking questions why the government is keeping delegates in hotels yet it claims it does not have money to implement the peace deal.

They also argued that majority of the delegates have houses in the capital, where they should move to.

Last week, the executive director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization – Edmund Yakani said the politicians have gone as far as sing public funds for even their relatives.

“We have been doing research, if you go to one hotel, you see one politician and around him, there are a number of bodyguards, relatives, friends, sons, and daughters of friends, all are eating against public expenditures.  Can they quit these hotels?”

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over $3million approved for treatment of SSPDF 1

Over $3million approved for treatment of SSPDF

Published Sunday, May 12, 2019

Gubernatorial decree banning night clubs unconstitutional according to advocate 2

Gubernatorial decree banning night clubs unconstitutional according to advocate

Published Monday, May 13, 2019

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019 3

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Activist expresses fears on Juba-Beijing Road Deals 4

Activist expresses fears on Juba-Beijing Road Deals

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Kiir reiterates call to Dr. Machar to return to Juba 5

Kiir reiterates call to Dr. Machar to return to Juba

Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Members of public disappointed with SPLA Day postponement

Published 4 hours ago

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation

Published 4 hours ago

Hotel stops offering meals to peace delegates

Published 4 hours ago

Citizens feel secure in 2019 according to UNMISS survey

Published 4 hours ago

War and peace in South Sudan only benefits the elites-former white house official

Published 4 hours ago

Governor calling for review of Marial-bai agreement

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.