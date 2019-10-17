17th October 2019
Construction of $10m Juba hospital to begin soon

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 1 min ago

Health Minister Dr. Riek Gai [6th from left] and officials pose for photograph at the site on Thurs., Oct. 17, 2019 | Credit | Charles Wote

The Government has allocated a 7,000 sq.m land for construction of Abu Dhabi General Hospital in Juba.

The hospital is part of a donation from the government of the United Arabs Emirate.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new hospital in Juba shall consist of emergency wards, administrative blocks, and laboratory, out patients, surgical unit, and pharmaceutical department, among others.

The $10 million project is expected to be begin next month and end within two years.

Dr. Riek Gai Kok, national minister of health, says the hospital will help in responding to critical emergency situations.

“This is a general hospital that will cater for the population from new site, Muniki, Nyakuron, Gure and Gudele itself,” Dr. Gai told reporters at the proposed site of the hospital in Gudele I on Thursday.

“We are not saying we will be 100% addressing the needs of the people but at least it is better than no facility and we know by night, how can you rescue a woman from Gure or from Gudele or from Muniki or from new site up to Juba teaching hospital. It’s difficult.”

The hospital will be built by Venture International.



