Convoy of loggers ambushed in CES’s Kajo-Keji area

A convoy of vehicles belonging to loggers was reportedly destroyed by unknown gunmen in Kajo-Keji County of Central Equatoria State Saturday.

They include 2 tractors, five cranes, seven power shows as well as five motorbikes.

The incident reportedly occurred around Kansuk area of Kajo-Keji County when the loggers driving heavy trucks –some allegedly bearing Ugandan number plates fell into an ambush yesterday.

A soldier and a civilian riding on a motorbike bike were reportedly killed in the attack.

The fate of the drivers remain unclear.

John Camilo, who is the area SSPDF commander was at the burial of the unidentified civilian deceased this morning.

“I would like to assure you not be afraid. The road to Juba and Kajo-Keji is safe. To prove to you, the government is present in the region. And for those targeting drivers and motorbikes like these, this is cowardice.”

An unnamed pastor addressing mourners on a burial site said “as you know that this is not a good behavior…. If the young men, women and men who are here returned home angry, then I understand that”.

The motive of the attack is not clear.

Kajo-Keji County authorities are yet to comment on the attack.

