6th March 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace | Uncategorized   |   Leaders to demonstrate Pope’s kiss for peace ahead of his visit, Yakani

Leaders to demonstrate Pope’s kiss for peace ahead of his visit, Yakani

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

Pop Francis and President Salva Kiir in the Vatican two years ago. Photo credit: Curtesy

An activist has echoed calls on South Sudan leaders to take concrete steps to promote peace ahead of the expected visit of Pope Francis in July.

On Thursday, the Vatican Embassy in Juba through its Chargé d’affaires, Monsignor Ionut Paul Streyac, announced that Pope Francis would visit South Sudan on the 5th of July this year.

This came a month after the Global Anglican Communion revealed that the Holy Father and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby intended to visit South Sudan to encourage the 2018 peace process.

Edmund Yakani who is CEPO’s Executive Director said the planned visit presents the leaders with an opportunity to practically demonstrate the kissing of Pope’s feet nearly three years ago has worked out peace.

Yakani said the visit is likely to expose the political attitudes of the leaders and their commitment to bring peace to the society and the world at large.

He suggest there is a need for them to meet and deliberate on motivating actions that transition the country from the ongoing violence to peace before the Papal visit.

Among them, holding a retreat for making decisions on genuine implementation of the transitional security arrangements, proper and well prepared environment for conduct of credible national elections, and delivering the proposed reforms in a timely manner.

Others, by preventing and mitigating the deadly armed communal violence and improving humanitarian working environment including ensuring adequate civic space.

Pope Francis is expected to visit the Democratic Republic of Congo first before visiting South Sudan.

Popular Stories
Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told 1

Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

Eye Radio’s editor abducted, drugged, dumped in Lologo area in Juba 2

Eye Radio’s editor abducted, drugged, dumped in Lologo area in Juba

Published Thursday, March 3, 2022

Over 20 cattle keepers killed in Magwi allegedly by NAS 3

Over 20 cattle keepers killed in Magwi allegedly by NAS

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s claims that Machar’s forces are all senior officers 4

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s claims that Machar’s forces are all senior officers

Published Tuesday, March 1, 2022

SPLM-IO lawmaker demands removal of national security from parliament building 5

SPLM-IO lawmaker demands removal of national security from parliament building

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Truck loaded with timber overturned killing three in Yambio, WES.

Published 56 mins ago

Leaders to demonstrate Pope’s kiss for peace ahead of his visit, Yakani

Published 4 hours ago

Convoy of loggers ambushed in CES’s Kajo-Keji area

Published 5 hours ago

World Bank provides $34 million to South Sudan to support key public financial management reforms

Published 9 hours ago

Authorities concerned with rising numbers of suicide cases being reported

Published 9 hours ago

Two police officers shot dead on orders by Leer SSPDF commander

Published Saturday, March 5, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th March 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.