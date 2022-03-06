Leaders to demonstrate Pope’s kiss for peace ahead of his visit, Yakani

An activist has echoed calls on South Sudan leaders to take concrete steps to promote peace ahead of the expected visit of Pope Francis in July.

On Thursday, the Vatican Embassy in Juba through its Chargé d’affaires, Monsignor Ionut Paul Streyac, announced that Pope Francis would visit South Sudan on the 5th of July this year.

This came a month after the Global Anglican Communion revealed that the Holy Father and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby intended to visit South Sudan to encourage the 2018 peace process.

Edmund Yakani who is CEPO’s Executive Director said the planned visit presents the leaders with an opportunity to practically demonstrate the kissing of Pope’s feet nearly three years ago has worked out peace.

Yakani said the visit is likely to expose the political attitudes of the leaders and their commitment to bring peace to the society and the world at large.

He suggest there is a need for them to meet and deliberate on motivating actions that transition the country from the ongoing violence to peace before the Papal visit.

Among them, holding a retreat for making decisions on genuine implementation of the transitional security arrangements, proper and well prepared environment for conduct of credible national elections, and delivering the proposed reforms in a timely manner.

Others, by preventing and mitigating the deadly armed communal violence and improving humanitarian working environment including ensuring adequate civic space.

Pope Francis is expected to visit the Democratic Republic of Congo first before visiting South Sudan.