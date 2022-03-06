7th March 2022
Truck loaded with timber overturned killing three in Western Equatoria.

The tipper Lorry which overturned in Nzara County, Western Equatoria State On Wednesday/ @courtesy photo.

Three people have died and three others sustained injuries in a fatal car accident in Nzara County of Western Equatoria State.

The area police commissioner, General Albino Utho Marino, said the incident happened Saturday at around 4:30pm along Sakure- Nzara road.

Utho said that the truck driver, Angelo Bongo, 37, who was transporting timber from Nzara’s Sukare’s Payam to Yambio lost control while negotiating a corner in Bure Angburu village on a high speed, hitting a boda-boda rider.

Three among those travelers died on spot.

Utho identified the deceased as Akasha Golna,29, Musa Daniel, 29 and Ruben Dario,39.

The injured, 37 years-old Alice Valerio, Justin Datiro, 35 and the truck driver, Angelo Bongo,37 have been admitted at the Yambio civil hospital for treatment.

General Albino Utho Marino said the truck has been seized by traffic police in Yambio for further investigation.

