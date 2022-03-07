7th March 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   0ver 60 S. Sudanese inmates working in Sudanese farms taken as PoW by Ethiopian army

0ver 60 S. Sudanese inmates working in Sudanese farms taken as PoW by Ethiopian army

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 6 hours ago

Gaderif in Sudan

More than sixty South Sudanese prisoners sent to harvest sesame in farms in Sudan have been taken as prisoners of war by Ethiopian army along the border, a South Sudanese activist in Khartoum has said.

Achol Malong told Eye Radio the inmates detained were 86, but nineteen of them – sixteen men and three women were released since last month.

They were arrested in the Al Fushqa region, a disputed area located on the Ethiopia–Sudan border claimed by both countries.

According to Achol, she thinks that the Ethiopian forces mistook the prisoners for Sudanese forces, saying they had encroached on their territories.

She said the eighty detainees are now being kept and treated as war prisoners.

Achol now is calling on the South Sudan government to intervene because she said the Ethiopian government is insisting that those South Sudanese prisoners are war prisoners or working as agents of the Sudanese government.

“Those prisoners were taken from Khartoum central prison to Gadrif to harvest Sesame in the border area of Ethiopia, but when the war erupted between Sudan and Ethiopia they fell in an ambush of the Ethiopian army,” Achol told Eye Radio.

“They arrested 86 South Sudanese prisoners but after one day they released nineteen prisoners which included sixteen men and three women.

“I made a lot of attempts for the release of the remaining South Sudanese in Ethiopian custody but I failed.

“We are still working on that for their release and now they are in Ethiopia, now they are urging the government of South Sudan to intervene and help the situation.”

There are reportedly hundreds of South Sudanese across Sudanese prisons since 2011 who have been convicted of different crimes there.

Currently on air

20:30:00 - 21:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Eye Radio’s editor abducted, drugged, dumped in Lologo area in Juba 1

Eye Radio’s editor abducted, drugged, dumped in Lologo area in Juba

Published Thursday, March 3, 2022

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s claims that Machar’s forces are all senior officers 2

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s claims that Machar’s forces are all senior officers

Published Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Museveni officially invites Machar to Kampala retreat, says FVP office 3

Museveni officially invites Machar to Kampala retreat, says FVP office

Published Tuesday, March 1, 2022

UN peacekeeper shot and wounded in Jonglei state 4

UN peacekeeper shot and wounded in Jonglei state

Published Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war: Juba stands with African group in UN Security Council, says Deng Dau 5

Russia-Ukraine war: Juba stands with African group in UN Security Council, says Deng Dau

Published Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Rumbek police officer accidentally shot and killed school girl in attempt to stop public car

Published 3 hours ago

VP Nyandeng criticizes ‘aged politicians’ over youth unemployment

Published 4 hours ago

7 administrators arrested over Awolich payam dispute in Aweil

Published 5 hours ago

At least 27 people killed in fresh attack in Abyei

Published 6 hours ago

Governor Cleto urges residents to desist from cutting of trees

Published 6 hours ago

0ver 60 S. Sudanese inmates working in Sudanese farms taken as PoW by Ethiopian army

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th March 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.