Coronavirus cases hit 16 million worldwide

The number of coronavirus infections has hit 16 million worldwide, while more than 644,500 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 9.26 million people have recovered from the deadly disease while several countries report a resurgence of cases.

In Africa, South Africa’s cases hit 434,200 with 6,655 deaths while Egypt’s total cases reached 91,583 with 4,558 deaths.

Nigeria’cases also 39,977 cases with 856 deaths according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

In East Africa, Kenya’s Covid-19 caseload rose to 16,643 on Saturday, with the reporting of 375 more infections.

The number of recoveries reached 7,574 but 278 patients have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

South Sudan’s cases also increased to 2, 286 after 24 more were reported on Saturday.

In its daily update, the Ministry of Health said the 24 cases were confirmed after the Public Health Laboratory and the UN Clinic tested 133 samples in the previous 24 hours.

There were no new deaths reported.

So far, the country’s total death stands at 45. Up to 1,190 patients have so far recovered from the virus.

