26th July 2020
South Sudan's consul to Lebanon is reportedly a 'fugitive'

South Sudan’s consul to Lebanon is reportedly a ‘fugitive’

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

 

A Lebanese national who is reportedly wanted by the FBI and the CIA is South Sudan’s consul to Lebanon.

This is according to a note verbal written to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in Lebanon, by South Sudan’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Awut Deng Acuil.

The diplomatic note obtained by Eye Radio commissioned Ali Khalil Myree as the honorary consul of the Republic of South Sudan to the Republic of Lebanon.

The letter’s Reference number is RSS/MFA&IC/J/DPRO/019/12/09, dated 17 December 2019.

Mr. Ali Myree replaced Mr. Nehme Alkhwly who was the honorary consul of South Sudan to Lebanon from June 2014 to 10th November 2019.

Mr. Ali Myree possesses a South Sudanese passport no B00000376, issued on 18 September 2019 in Juba with the occupation of a Businessman.

On July 20th this year, the Lebanese community in South Sudan congratulated Mr. Ali Myree for his appointment as an honorary consul of South Sudan to Lebanon.

But according to media reports in Lebanon, Ali Mehri is accused by the FBI and the CIA for large-scale trafficking of pirated products to support terrorist groups.

In February 2000, Paraguayan authorities arrested Myree and charged him with selling millions of dollars of counterfeit software and funneling the proceeds to Hezbollah, according to the Washington Post.

In 2003, a US congressional report also linked him to terrorism financing.

He reportedly escaped from prison to an unknown location.

It is not clear how the “fugitive” ended up being South Sudan’s honorary consul to Lebanon.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Deng Dau said the Ministry will respond tomorrow.

“We will give you full details tomorrow, we have just seen in the social media but tomorrow we will give a full ministerial position about it,” Deng Dau said on Sunday.

A consul is an official representative of the government of one state in the territory of another, normally acting to assist and protect the citizens of the consul’s own country and to facilitate trade and friendship between the people of the two countries.

