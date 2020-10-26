26th October 2020
Court condemns Babu to death

Author : Ayuen Panchol | Published: 50 mins ago

Babu Emmanuel Lokiri in the dock on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He is charged with the killing of three siblings at Rock City in Juba on August 1, 2020 | Credit | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

Babu Emmanuel Lokiri, the young man accused of killing the three siblings at Rock City in Juba on 1 August 2020, has been sentenced to death by hanging.

A Juba court announced the verdict on Monday morning.

Babu, 24, was found guilty of the gruesome killing of 9-year-old Naomi, 7-year-old Blessing and 4-year old Nor Edward.

He is said to have used a machete to end the lives.

The murders angered South Sudanese all over the world, including President Salva Kiir who promised to ensure that the killer faced justice.

Details to follow….

