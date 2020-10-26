You are here: Home | Breaking News | Featured | Court condemns Babu to death
Babu Emmanuel Lokiri, the young man accused of killing the three siblings at Rock City in Juba on 1 August 2020, has been sentenced to death by hanging.
A Juba court announced the verdict on Monday morning.
Babu, 24, was found guilty of the gruesome killing of 9-year-old Naomi, 7-year-old Blessing and 4-year old Nor Edward.
He is said to have used a machete to end the lives.
The murders angered South Sudanese all over the world, including President Salva Kiir who promised to ensure that the killer faced justice.
Details to follow….
