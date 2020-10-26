Court condemns Babu to death

Babu Emmanuel Lokiri, the young man accused of killing the three siblings at Rock City in Juba on 1 August 2020, has been sentenced to death by hanging.

A Juba court announced the verdict on Monday morning.

Babu, 24, was found guilty of the gruesome killing of 9-year-old Naomi, 7-year-old Blessing and 4-year old Nor Edward.

He is said to have used a machete to end the lives.

The murders angered South Sudanese all over the world, including President Salva Kiir who promised to ensure that the killer faced justice.

Details to follow….

Share with friends: Facebook twitter