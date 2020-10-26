Ethiopia offers S Sudanese doctors 100 scholarships

The government of Ethiopia has offered 100 scholarships to South Sudanese doctors.

Dr. Michael Mading, the director general for training and professional development at the ministry of health, announced the development on Sunday.

The courses are in the field of medicine, including gynecology, neurosurgery, pediatrics, pathology, and dentistry.

The requirements for the scholarships include a copy of bachelor’s degree and a compulsory pre-entry examinations which will be conducted by the Ethiopian ministry of health in Juba.

“The registration requirement needed is, a South Sudanese should come with a copy of their bachelor’s degree and also registration from the South Sudan general medical council,” Dr Mading told reporters.

Interested candidates are advised to submit their applications to the directorate of training and professional development, starting from Monday, October 26, 2020 to Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

He, however, encouraged those interested to prepare for pre-entry exams.

“We are requesting our colleague who are interested to prepare themselves for the examination, because it is a requirement for enrolment for medical specialization in Ethiopia,” he added.

