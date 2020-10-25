Hundreds displaced as Nile waters claim Gumbo, Lologo areas

Rising water levels have caused the Nile river to burst its banks, flooding some lowland areas in Juba.

The most affected areas are parts of Gumbo and Lologo where hundreds of families have been forced to leave their homes.

The water started coming out of the river four days ago, according to residents of Gumbo.

Many houses have been submerged, forcing families to move to higher grounds.

However, some families are still living in the waters.

Some of the affected residents who spoke to Eye Radio say they have nowhere to go.

“I don’t know where I can take all these people, some of them are sick, others are vulnerable,” William Wol whose house in Gumbo has been submerged, said of his family.



“I am appealing to our state government and Rajaf Payam to find us shelter on higher grounds so the water cannot reach us.”

Dak Angelo is another resident of Gumbo who is trying to leave the waterlogged area, fearing his already submerged house would collapse anytime.

“As you can see, there is no place to sit or to sleep and we are taking our luggage to the main road,” he told Eye Radio.

“Our children are suffering and there is no place to sleep. You can see our eyes are red. We had two days without sleeping and the water level is still increasing and all these houses will collapse soon.”

“What we are asking our government is to find us a place where we can build shelters,” Dak appealed.

Bakhita Adut, is an expectant mother stuck in the water.

“I have nowhere to go. Now I am eight months pregnant and I have just days before delivering. Will I be delivering the child in this water?”

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, an estimated 800,000 people have been affected by flooding in areas along the Nile River since July, with over 360,000 people displaced.

