Cueibet ‘revenge killings’ death toll rises to 11

The death toll from last week’s fighting in Cueibet County of Lakes State has risen to 11, an official has said.

This is after a renewed attack on an area called Agang-rial on Monday.

Two other people have also been seriously wounded in the fresh clashes.

Last week, eight people reportedly died in a revenge related attack following the killing of a woman in a night robbery.

The former commissioner of Cueibet County, Joseph Malook Akut described the killings as disturbing and planned.

“They just run from house to house shooting people,” Malook told Eye Radio on Wednesday. “And they went to a certain town called Agang-rial, where they started fighting; a total of seven deaths from Ayiel side and four from Pagoor side.”

Malook added that calm has returned to the area.

Lakes State has experienced endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and land grabbing.

According to the UN Mission in South Sudan, revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

In July, President Salva Kiir launched the disarmament campaign in parts of the country in an attempt to end the cycle of violence in the restive states.

The campaign targets armed civilians in Lakes, Terekeka, Warrap and Jonglei areas, among other areas.

But a survey released recently by the South Sudan Network on Small Arms said some communities have rejected President Kiir’s conflict resolution initiative, arguing it could leave them vulnerable to raids.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Lawyer files lawsuit against electricity distributor on ‘fraud’ charges Previous Post