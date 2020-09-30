30th September 2020
Over SSP 1 Billion needed to conduct 2020 school leaving examinations

Authors: Kelly Abale | Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

A session at Gudele Parents and Jada Jedid Nursery and Primary Schools on Monday, 22 June 20202 | Credit | Dhal Malual

The National Examination Council says it needs 1.3 billion South Sudanese Pounds to facilitate the conduct of primary and secondary schools leaving examinations.

The Council’s call comes days after the Ministry of General Education and Instruction announced the reopening of schools for primary and secondary finalists.

The candidates have been at home for nearly 7 months since the closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A least 75,000 primary school candidates and 35,000 secondary school candidates have registered for the national exams in 2020.

The government has scheduled Primary Certificate Exams for early February 2021 while Senior 4 candidates will sit for their exams in mid-March 2021.

The Secretary-General of the Examination Council says funds are urgently needed to meet the new timeframe.

Simon Nyok such funds would cater for the purchase of examination materials, setting of exams, among other requirements.

“We have made it very clear on that the activity plan…that for us to be able to do these exams, do the setting, and procure all pending requirement which is brought abroad in less than 2 months, we need this 1.3 billion as the schools open on Monday,” Mr. Nyok told the press this morning in Juba.

Last week, the Minister of Finance and Planning, Athian Diing, presented to the Council of Ministers over 218 billion pound budget estimates.

South Sudan’s financial year covers 12 months, which runs from 1 July to 30 June each year.

The budget is expected by law to be submitted to the national legislature – which is currently illegitimate not later than the 15 May of each financial year, but the presentation of the budget has significantly delayed this year.

It is not clear how much has been allocated to the education sector.

Over SSP 1 Billion needed to conduct 2020 school leaving examinations

