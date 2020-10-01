1st October 2020
South Sudanese child wins 2nd place in Sudan’s national exam

Author: Lin Nelson | Published: 4 hours ago

Marvet Hakim Kur, learner | Credit | Facebook

A genius from South Sudan has won the second place in the basic 2020 Certification Exam in Khartoum State, scoring 278 of 280.

Sixteen-year-old Marvet Hakim Kur – who sat her exams at al-Shid Hamad Girls Public School in July – missed being the first best by 2 points only.

She scored 100 percent in all subjects except Religious Education and Arabic language in which she lost one mark each.

Ms Hakim, a daughter of a medical doctor, says the compression of being a doctor pressured her to read harder – a move that made her to emerge second best in Khartoum.

Speaking to the media, Ms Hakim reminded South Sudanese leaders to educate children, because they’re the future of the country.

“I hope and wish there will always be peace in South Sudan, and the children are the hope, dream of South Sudan, and I mean to help them, not to leave them,” she said.

At first when her elder sister saw the news on her phone she couldn’t believe it, but after hearing her name on television, she allegedly collapsed.

1st October 2020

