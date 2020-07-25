25th July 2020
Distance from politics, defense minister tells military trainees

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 4 hours ago

Trainees in a parade at a training center in Maridi on 29 Feb 2020 | Credit | Haitham Aweet

The Minister of Defense has advised military trainees to distance from politics to ensure smooth implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

The 2018 peace agreement requires the cantonment, screening, and training of 83,000 Necessary Unified Forces to safeguard the deal through the transitional period.

Currently, police and wildlife officers are part of the 83,000 unified forces stationed at military training centers across the country awaiting graduation.

While on an official visit to Rejaf Police Training Center with members of the peace monitoring body R-JMEC and CTSAMVM on Friday, defense minister Angelina Teny said the unified forces have a great role to play during the transitional period.

“How will you bring peace and how do you cement peace? You will cement pace because you are police and your mandate is known, you are a wildlife officer and your mandate is known,” Angelina told the military trainees.

“You don’t have any relation to any political dispute, leave the politics to the politicians.”

According to observers, South Sudan’s political elites with a big following in the military contributed to the escalation of the 2013 political wrangles between Dr. Riek Machar and President Salva Kiir.

The defense minister says if any of the military trainees wanted to be a politician, they should leave the training for those who have the spirit to work as protector and defender of the nation.

Angelina argued that separating the unified forces from involvement in politics will be a great step towards the peace and stability of the country.

“But if you are seeing yourself that you are not ready for that, free yourself from here and go to the party and work there not here. You close your ears and stay away from any political work and leave politicians alone,” she added.

