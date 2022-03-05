Four injured after tent partially collapsed on worshipers in Juba

At least four people have been injured after parts of an installed tent fell on worshipers at Juba’s midan Simba yesterday.

Hundreds of the Missionary Service Church gathered on Friday to worship when a strong wind blew off the installation at Simba ground opposite the Giyada Military Hospital.

“It’s a heavy storm that disturbed the machines and blew the loud speakers and microphones falling where some people were sitting”.

Samuel Maputo was the organizer of the event led by the American Evangelist, Bernie Moore.

He told Eye Radio those injured were immediately rushed to hospital for treatment and they have been discharged except one.

“Some got minor injuries and they were taken to hospital. The number of the people who got injured are four people, most of them have been sent home.

Maputo said after the incident, the church continued with the prayer service.

