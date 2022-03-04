US reiterates its commitment to continue supporting African countries

The US government has reiterated its commitment to continue supporting African countries, including South Sudan on conflict mitigation, climate change, and humanitarian assistance.

The Biden’s administration says despite the economic impact brought by the Russia-Ukraine crisis its support and partnership for African countries will go unhindered.

Russian invasion on Ukraine has entered its 9th day today.

More than 140 UN member states have condemned Russian attacks and called for immediate ceasefire.

Molly Phee, the US Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs said the early days of the Russian and Ukrainian conflict are already having impact on African economies as they are in the United States and elsewhere in the world.

However, she says, this will not affect the relations and partnership between the US and Africa.

“We remain committed to our work to promote trade and investment in Africa from the United States and African trade with Americans to help develop your economies and create jobs,” Ambassador Molly said while speaking at a digital press briefing from Washington DC yesterday.

“We also remain committed to doing what we can to promote an end to conflict on your continent and we remain supportive in the humanitarian space, addressing Africans who are suffering from conflict in the continent.

“We remain interested in helping you deal with the impact of climate change and supporting protection of your natural resources so that they can be used by you and can contribute to a better environment for the entire community.

“We are not going to change our policy, we remain interested in continuing to elevate and deepen our partnership. So be reassured that the crises in Europe will not affect our goals and our engagement.”

The United States has no significant trade with South Sudan.

However, the U.S. government is the leading international donor to South Sudan, providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance such as food, nutrition, protection, clean water, and sanitation, health care and education among others.

The U.S. government also supports civil society and independent media and supports activities in conflict mitigation, trauma awareness, and reconciliation.

