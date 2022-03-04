4th March 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   US reiterates its commitment to continue supporting African countries

US reiterates its commitment to continue supporting African countries

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 5 seconds ago

Molly Phee, the US Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs - Courtesy

The US government has reiterated its commitment to continue supporting African countries, including South Sudan on conflict mitigation, climate change, and humanitarian assistance.

The Biden’s administration says despite the economic impact brought by the Russia-Ukraine crisis its support and partnership for African countries will go unhindered.

Russian invasion on Ukraine has entered its 9th day today.

More than 140 UN member states have condemned Russian attacks and called for immediate ceasefire.

Molly Phee, the US Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs said the early days of the Russian and Ukrainian conflict are already having impact on African economies as they are in the United States and elsewhere in the world.

However, she says, this will not affect the relations and partnership between the US and Africa.

“We remain committed to our work to promote trade and investment in Africa from the United States and African trade with Americans to help develop your economies and create jobs,” Ambassador Molly said while speaking at a digital press briefing from Washington DC yesterday.

“We also remain committed to doing what we can to promote an end to conflict on your continent and we remain supportive in the humanitarian space, addressing Africans who are suffering from conflict in the continent.

“We remain interested in helping you deal with the impact of climate change and supporting protection of your natural resources so that they can be used by you and can contribute to a better environment for the entire community.

“We are not going to change our policy, we remain interested in continuing to elevate and deepen our partnership. So be reassured that the crises in Europe will not affect our goals and our engagement.”

The United States has no significant trade with South Sudan.

However, the U.S. government is the leading international donor to South Sudan, providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance such as food, nutrition, protection, clean water, and sanitation, health care and education among others.

The U.S. government also supports civil society and independent media and supports activities in conflict mitigation, trauma awareness, and reconciliation.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told 1

Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

Eye Radio’s editor abducted, drugged, dumped in Lologo area in Juba 2

Eye Radio’s editor abducted, drugged, dumped in Lologo area in Juba

Published Thursday, March 3, 2022

Over 20 cattle keepers killed in Magwi allegedly by NAS 3

Over 20 cattle keepers killed in Magwi allegedly by NAS

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s claims that Machar’s forces are all senior officers 4

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s claims that Machar’s forces are all senior officers

Published Tuesday, March 1, 2022

SPLM-IO lawmaker demands removal of national security from parliament building 5

SPLM-IO lawmaker demands removal of national security from parliament building

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

US reiterates its commitment to continue supporting African countries

Published 6 seconds ago

Jonglei herders secure thousands of East Coast Fever doses for cattle

Published 23 mins ago

Makuei appeals for calm as gov’t promises to remove cattle from Magwi

Published 47 mins ago

Leaders call for reconciliatory dialogue between Ngok Dinka and Twic

Published 3 hours ago

NSS arrests 7 teachers over primary examination leakages

Published 7 hours ago

Rumbek Bishop Attempted Murder: Man acquitted seeks compensation

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th March 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.