Jonglei herders secure thousands of East Coast Fever doses for cattle

Jonglei’s cattle keepers in Magwi have secured thousands doses of East Coast Fever vaccine to immunize their cattle ahead of the plan to return their livestock to Jonglei, the Bor youth Association in Juba has said.



According to the information secretary of the association, the vaccination process aims to ensure the return of cattle to their places of origin.

David Ayuel says the cattle moved to Eastern and Central Equatoria due to the outbreak of the Coast Fever that the herders feared.

He said other factors that displaced the herders are last year’s floods and insecurity.

According to Ayuel, since the cattle herders started moving in the Equatoria region there have been conflicts with the host communities.

Ayuel says once the cattle vaccination is done, the herders and their cattle will return to their areas of origin.

However, the association did not specify when the vaccination would begin.

But it confirmed that a committee has been set up to oversee the process.

Ayuel says a private supply company was contacted to provide the jabs.

“The Association only through the supplier managed to bring in a thousand doses which mean only one thousand cows will be vaccinated and you know we have a number of cows that is more than one thousand across South Sudan not particularly only from Bor,” Ayuel told Eye Radio.

“In the meantime, the association is coming to solve the issues of insecurity and the issue of cows that are roaming around people’s farms so this vaccinate will be able to keep the cattle in their original land.

“The process of vaccination to be given to the cows is still yet to be hosted by the association, the committee has been formed by the chairperson Dr. Bior and that committee will not put modalities on how the one thousand doses are going to be administered.”

