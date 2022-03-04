4th March 2022
Governor Lobong calls for SSPDF deployment in Magwi County

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

Eastern Equatoria Governor Louis Lobong speaks at a past function | Credit | Courtesy

Eastern Equatoria State governor has called on the national government to deploy the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces to Magwi County to contain ongoing insecurity in the area.

In a statement today, Louise Lobong said Abara village in Magwi County came under an attack by cattle keepers from Jonglei state Wednesday evening.

According to him, five children were killed, several houses burnt down and a number of cattle raided by the cattle keepers.

Lobong said after the recent attack on the cattle keepers by raiders, the community of Magwi continued to face harassment, intimidation, beating and killing.

He went on to say “the government and the people of Eastern Equatoria state condemn in the strongest term possible this uncalled for attack and killing of people in Magwi county.”

“And we called upon the national government to order for deployment of the South Sudan Defense Forces to intervene and save the lives of people and their property and ensure the safe return of the cattle keepers to their home of origin,” he added.

Speaking to reporters in Torit town governor Lobong called on the cattle keepers to stop the harassment and return to their home area of origin.

Governor Lobong calls for SSPDF deployment in Magwi County

