Rumbek Bishop Attempted Murder: Man acquitted seeks compensation

A suspect acquitted by the high court in Juba over the attempted murder of Rumbek Bishop is demanding for compensation for being wrongly accused.



Yesterday, the high court indicted four suspects in connection with the shooting and wounding of Rumbek Bishop-elect Christian Calarssare in April last year.

Priest John Mathaing, Moses Sabit Ater, Laat Makur Maker and one other, are among six individuals who were implicated in the attempted murder of the bishop.

The other two, Gabriel Dut Chol and Ngong Chol were acquitted for insufficient evidence found against them.

Following the court decision, Gabriel Dut Chol who was freed along with his colleague, Ngong Chol welcomed the decision by the high court.

But he complained that the accusation labeled against him to have taken part in the act was false.

Besides, he said, his nearly one year in detention has caused him some health complications.

Dut Chol is now demanding the government for reparation for the damages caused on him.

He spoke to Eye Radio after the court session in Juba yesterday.

“I was wronged and I am submitting my complaint to the government in order to do justice to me. I am asking for compensation in proportion to the damage I have suffered,” Dut said.

“There are many diseases in prison now. If I get ulcers and hepatitis, who will compensate me so I can get treatment. But I don’t know how the government will help in this matter. I thank God for releasing me.”

