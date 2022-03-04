4th March 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | Peace   |   Rumbek Bishop Attempted Murder: Man acquitted seeks compensation

Rumbek Bishop Attempted Murder: Man acquitted seeks compensation

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 29 seconds ago

The suspects who were arraigned in court over their role in the attempted murder of Rumbek Catholic Bishop, Christian Carlassare - Credit |Eye Radio/Michael Daniel| 02.03.2022

A suspect acquitted by the high court in Juba over the attempted murder of Rumbek Bishop is demanding for compensation for being wrongly accused.

Yesterday, the high court indicted four suspects in connection with the shooting and wounding of Rumbek Bishop-elect Christian Calarssare in April last year.

Priest John Mathaing, Moses Sabit Ater, Laat Makur Maker and one other, are among six individuals who were implicated in the attempted murder of the bishop.

The other two, Gabriel Dut Chol and Ngong Chol were acquitted for insufficient evidence found against them.

Following the court decision, Gabriel Dut Chol who was freed along with his colleague, Ngong Chol welcomed the decision by the high court.

But he complained that the accusation labeled against him to have taken part in the act was false.

Besides, he said, his nearly one year in detention has caused him some health complications.

Dut Chol is now demanding the government for reparation for the damages caused on him.

He spoke to Eye Radio after the court session in Juba yesterday.

“I was wronged and I am submitting my complaint to the government in order to do justice to me. I am asking for compensation in proportion to the damage I have suffered,” Dut said.

“There are many diseases in prison now. If I get ulcers and hepatitis, who will compensate me so I can get treatment. But I don’t know how the government will help in this matter. I thank God for releasing me.”

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 11:00:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told 1

Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

Over 20 cattle keepers killed in Magwi allegedly by NAS 2

Over 20 cattle keepers killed in Magwi allegedly by NAS

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

Eye Radio’s editor abducted, drugged, dumped in Lologo area in Juba 3

Eye Radio’s editor abducted, drugged, dumped in Lologo area in Juba

Published 21 hours ago

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s claims that Machar’s forces are all senior officers 4

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s claims that Machar’s forces are all senior officers

Published Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Gov’t to grant citizenship to Congolese refugees who spent five decades in the country 5

Gov’t to grant citizenship to Congolese refugees who spent five decades in the country

Published Friday, February 25, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Rumbek Bishop Attempted Murder: Man acquitted seeks compensation

Published 29 seconds ago

Governor Lobong calls for SSPDF deployment in Magwi County

Published 2 hours ago

Kenya urges S. Sudan to fulfill its obligation in regional infrastructure dev’t

Published 3 hours ago

Gov’t forms committee to probe ghost-teachers in public schools

Published 16 hours ago

Vatican confirms Papal visit to South Sudan

Published 17 hours ago

South Sudan abstains from UN vote to condemn Russia invasion

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th March 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.